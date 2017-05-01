Freedom Caucus Rep Jim Jordan: I Think You’re Going to See a Lot of Conservatives Be Against the Spending Plan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the vice chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said that he foresees some conservatives coming out against a proposed government spending bill set to come out later this week.

“I mean, look, money goes to Planned Parenthood as you said,” Jordan said to host Chris Cuomo. “Money continues to go to sanctuary cities but no money for the border wall. I think you’re going to see a lot of conservatives be against this plan this week.”

Jordan argued the entire point of doing a short-term spending bill last year was to get the government through until the next administration took office. Then, he explained Republicans in a GOP-controlled federal government would have the opportunity to fight for their priorities.

“Why did we last fall do a short-term spending bill if we weren’t going to actually fight for the things we told the voters we were going to fight for?” he said. “So we’d have been, I mean if this is the deal we’re going to get it seems to me we should have just did the bill for the whole year. But we specifically held the vote for; we did a short-term spending bill for this time so that when Republicans controlled the government, we could actually do the things we campaigned on. This bill doesn’t seem to do that. Plus it maintains Chris this idea that for every new dollar you spend in defense money you’ve got to give the Democrats more money in non-defense. That’s again not what we campaigned on. So I’m disappointed. We’ll see how it plays out this week. But I think you’re going to see conservatives have some real concerns with this legislation.

