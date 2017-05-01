Gutierrez: ‘I Don’t Know That I Can Vote for a Budget’ That Funds the Department of Homeland Security

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on MSNBC while discussing the proposed $1 trillion-plus government spending bill, Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) said he was unsure if he could support a bill that allocated $1.2 billion to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Gutiérrez said, “Look, the fact that there isn’t a set for the wall, I want to congratulate all those who came together in a sensible moment to say — Donald Trump said Mexico was going to pay for the wall. Guess what? Nobody is going to pay for this wall. The wall up to now doesn’t have support from Democrats, obviously and the support among Republicans is eroding. So that is a victory for our immigrant community. Having said that, I don’t know that I can vote for a budget that has $1.2 billion dollars being sent to Homeland Security because I don’t know that I can support a budget that had $1 billion to undermine Roe versus Wade and the rights — reproductive rights of women, to undermine the rights of the LGBTQ community and their marriage rights.”

“Let’s say it was the rights to fighting racism in this country, let’s say it was to debilitate the EPA and to destroy our environment, would I vote to do that?” he continued. “So I have hesitation support this budget. As it is right now I am not supporting this budget because I don’t think — Let me put it to you this way, too many children I have looked in the eye who have lost their moms and dads, to turn around and spend money so more of those children can lose their moms and dads.”

(h/t RCP)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN