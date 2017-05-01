Hannity to ‘Media Friends’: ‘All the Lies You’ve Heard About Me Are Not True’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday after it was announced Bill Shine would be departing the Fox News Channel where he had been serving as co-president for the past several months, there was some speculation about the network’s 10 p.m. ET time host Sean Hannity’s future.

Hannity had previously tweeted expressing his disappointment about the possibility of Shine’s departure.

Gäbe i pray this is NOT true because if it is, that's the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done. Best Sean https://t.co/W3BJ2wjzRD — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 27, 2017

Hannity took to Twitter after Shine’s departure was announced to say he was not looking to depart FNC and that he would address it directly during his Monday Fox News Channel broadcast.

If I have anything to say about @FoxNews I will say it tonight at 10 est. All I'll say now is this is true. https://t.co/VNN4MJ1udd — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 1, 2017

At the very end of his show, in what was apparently referring to the Shine situation, Hannity told viewers the “lies” about him were “not true.”

“By the way, special thank you to all our friends in the media that were tuning in tonight, maybe for the first time,” Hannity said. “And all the lies you’ve heard about me are not true.”

