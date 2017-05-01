Watch: Canadian Crowd Joins Together to Sing U.S. National Anthem After Singer’s Mic Fails

An incredible moment When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner... ...In Edmonton 🇺🇸🇨🇦 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6

Microphone issues before the third game of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers forced those in attendance to improvise at Edmonton’s Rogers Place Sunday.

Country singer Brett Kissel was supposed to sing the U.S. national anthem, but when he noticed the microphone was not working, he led the packed Canadian crowd in singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” together.

The Ducks went on to win the game 6-3, putting them down 2-1 in the seven game series.

