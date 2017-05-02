Axelrod: Hillary ‘Has a Legitimate Beef’ With the FBI, But She Still Could Have Won, ‘More Introspection Is Probably In Order’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Senior Adviser David Axelrod argued that while former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “has a legitimate beef” with FBI Director James Comey, “Jim Comey didn’t say to the Clinton campaign, don’t campaign in Michigan. You know, Jim Comey didn’t say, don’t go to Wisconsin once after the Democratic Convention. … [A] a little more introspection is probably in order.”

Axelrod began by saying that Clinton’s claim that she “was on the way to winning” until FBI Director James Comey’s letter on October 28th “may be true.”

He continued, “The fact is that there’s plenty of data to suggest that she was in much better shape before Comey intervened in October, and so, she has a legitimate beef there. Jim Comey for reasons of his own — and I think it was to try and protect his own agency from charges of playing politics, ended up playing politics, and it hurt her. That said, Jim Comey didn’t say to the Clinton campaign, don’t campaign in Michigan. You know, Jim Comey didn’t say, don’t go to Wisconsin once after the Democratic Convention. And those are states that she lost by very, very narrow margins, and so there are a few things that if they had just done a little bit differently, would have been, I think, decisive and would have allowed her to win despite Jim Comey. So, a little more introspection–maybe we’ll have to wait for the book–but a little more introspection is probably in order.”

