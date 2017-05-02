ESPN’s Mike Golic: Fans Shouting Racial Slurs at Adam Jones Should Be Publicly Outed

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s “Mike and Mike” on ESPN Radio, co-host Mike Golic reacted to a group of Boston Red Sox fans berating Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones with racial slurs Monday night.

Golic said the fans, who were removed from the stadium, should be publicly outed along with their quotes for everybody to see.

“What kind of idiot are you to do something like that?” Golic scolded. “The way I look at it, you’re yelling that out publicly to somebody, I wish you would be publicly outed. I wish your face would be somewhere and with the quote of what you said right under your face publicly for everybody to see since you feel the need to yell something about someone.”

