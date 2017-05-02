Hillary: It Would Have Been a ‘Really Big Deal’ Internationally If I Won

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday in New York City at a Women for Women event, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said it would have been a “really big deal” internationally if she was the first female president of the United States.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour asked, “I want to ask you as a woman and we’re dealing with issues that affect women all over the world, what do you imagine your election as the first female president of the United States, might have said to the world and to the women of the world, who were looking for validation for somebody to shatter that highest and hardest ceiling?”

Clinton said, “I think it would have been a really big deal, and I think that — and you know, I’m writing a book and it’s a painful process, reliving the campaign, as you might guess, but I think that partly here at home, there were important messages that that could have sent to our own daughters, granddaughters, grandsons and sons, but I think especially internationally.”

