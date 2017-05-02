Joy Behar: Republican Party ‘Enabling’ Trump’s ‘Mental Illness on a Daily Basis’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” during the panel discussion on President Donald Trump’s recent round of interviews, co-host Joy Behar diagnosed Trump with “mental illness.”

Behar said, “You know what, I’m trying to be mean. Something’s wrong with this guy. Something is wrong. There’s something seriously wrong about this man, and I’ve been saying it for months…Yes. something is wrong with him. The Republican party is enabling the mental illness on a daily basis.”

She added, “You know the mental illness theory that I have, the derangement theory, I think Andrew Jackson in his portrait is talking to Trump. Like Son of Sam and like Nixon. Nixon if you recall, Whoopi, you were around…He was talking to the portraits and the portraits were talking to him. And Andrew Jackson is saying, you’re the best, you’re the greatest, and he likes that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN