Limbaugh to Pence: ‘What Is the Point of Voting Republican If the Democrats Are Going to Continue to Win?’

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio program, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh interviewed Vice President Mike Pence about the spending bill expected to be passed by Congress and sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

Some Democrats are declaring it to be a victory given the bill does not fund Trump’s proposed border wall and that it does not defund Planned Parenthood.

Limbaugh asked the vice president what the “point” was of voting for Republicans if they were going to continue to give Democrats victories.

Partial transcript as follows:

LIMBAUGH: We welcome back to the program the vice president of the United States, Mike Pence. Welcome back, sir. Great to have you here with us today.

PENCE: Rush Limbaugh, it is an honor to be with you always. Thanks for having me on.

LIMBAUGH: If this is what happens, Mr. Vice President, why vote Republican? What is the point of voting Republican if the Democrats are gonna continue to win practically 95% of their objectives, such as in this last budget deal?

PENCE: Well, look, respectfully, Rush, I actually think this was, as the president said a little a while ago, I think this was actually a clear win for the American people. Look, you’ve had Washington, D.C., that has been, you know, paralyzed by gridlock and partisan infighting for many years, and in this new president you have someone who was able to bring people together and make a $21 billion increase in defense spending at a time of great challenge for America’s interests around the world. And that’s a — you know, he spoke about that today, surrounded by a lot of great members of the United States Air Force. And it was also a piece for years, Democrats in Washington insisted that any increase in defense spending would be matched with an increase in domestic spending.

So you gotta grow government at home if you’re gonna, you know, invest in our national defense. This ended that. I mean, in a very real sense this was a game-changer because we’re just back to putting the safety, security, and the national defense of the American people first, and I think it sends, having just traveled around the Asian-Pacific representing the president over the last couple of weeks, I think this sends a decisive message to the world that under President Trump’s leadership we’re gonna make the strongest military in history even stronger.

LIMBAUGH: If I’m the Democrats, $21 billion, 15 billion for defense that was not originally authorized, that’s a small price to pay for continuing to fund refugee resettlement, continuing to fund Planned Parenthood, continuing to fund sanctuary cities, continuing to fund the EPA, and not build the wall. The Democrats clearly think this is a big win, and they’re confident they can block Trump’s agenda after this spending bill for the rest of Trump’s term. There isn’t anything of the president’s agenda in this budget, and people are beginning to ask, when’s that gonna happen? If you’re gonna shut it down in September, why not now?

PENCE: Yeah.

LIMBAUGH: If you complain about 60 votes today, why not go budget reconciliation for 51 votes and smoke ’em?

PENCE: Rush, Rush —

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

PENCE: Rush, let me be real clear. The number one priority of President Trump is to rebuild our military, to restore the arsenal of democracy. And I gotta tell you, to get Democrats in Washington, D.C., to agree to a $21 billion increase in a short-term budget bill — and, you know, the president’s calling for the largest increase in military spending since the Reagan administration in the upcoming budget, I think is no small — it’s no small accomplishment.