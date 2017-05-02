Lindsey Graham: ‘Democrats Cleaned Our Clock’ on Spending Bill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he believed the congressional Democrats “cleaned our clock” in the proposed $1 trillion-plus government spending bill.

Graham said, “I don’t know if I’m going to vote for the bill they’re going to present to the Senate here soon.”

He continued, “I think the Democrats cleaned our clock. I think there are things in this bill that I just don’t understand. This is not winning from the Republican point of view. The bottom line is I don’t want to shut the government down, but I don’t want to continue to fund Obamacare, either and that is what we do here.”

He added, “There is all kinds of ways to look at it. We got more money for the military. I’m for comprehensive immigration reform, but the sanctuary cities go untouched. Obamacare continues to be funded in a way we all say is illegal. The bottom line is this whole process of funding the government where the put 12 bills into one and you don’t get any input, and you vote on a bill two days after you have a chance to look at it is just bad government. I think the Republican party’s goal for 2018 should be to bring ever appropriation bill to the floor stand-alone rather than these giant bills. That is the best way to correct the system.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN