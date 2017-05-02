Skip to content

Maher: Misogyny Did Hurt Hillary — ‘Pakistan Has Had a Woman Leader, But Not the United States’

by Pam Key2 May 20170

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was right when she said today that misogyny played a role in her losing the 2016 presidential election to President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER:  When Hillary Clinton was asked at the event if misogyny played a role in her loss, she said yes. Do you agree?

MAHER: Of course, absolutely. I think we learned a lot about this country, and we’re learning more about what with what goes on at Fox News every day.

TAPPER: That is a pretty remarkable turn of events, but I think that that’s about a misogynistic culture in corporate American and not just a few bad apples I’m guessing?

MAHER:  Not just corporate culture. you know, I think race is more on the surface and people talk about it and there are movements like Black Lives Matter and I’m glad there are, but I think we thought we were further along on the woman issue then I think we. There’s something like 80 countries who have had a woman leader. Pakistan has had a woman leader, but not the United States of us. Somehow we lag behind that. And a lot of people would say I would vote for that woman but I didn’t want to the vote for that one. Well, let’s see next time when there’s another woman put up for president. I don’t know when that’s going to happen. It doesn’t look like anytime soon.

