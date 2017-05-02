Mark Meadows: ‘Odds Are Still Better Than 80 Percent’ on Health Care Vote This Week

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said he was optimistic about the prospects of a bill to replace Obamacare getting a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives by the end of the week.

Meadows told host Sean Hannity he gave it a “better than 80 percent” chance of happening.

“We are going to get the health care bill, hopefully,” Meadows said. “We’re informing a few other members to get a few more to yes. Obviously, the Democrats are not helping us on any of that, so it makes every ‘yes’ vote critical and every ‘no’ vote critical.”

“We may be at 22 [Republican] ‘nos,’ but I think a couple of those are looking at specific issues within their district,” he continued. “I can tell you that they’re meeting earlier tonight, working on trying to address some of those concerns. I had three meetings this afternoon … you know, I think the odds are still better than 80 percent that we still have a vote this week and I’m optimistic that we’re going to get it done for the president and the American people. We got to lower premiums. We got to make sure that we deliver. And I think we will.”

