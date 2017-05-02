Namath on Stephen Colbert’s Trump Joke: ‘That’s Not Cool’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath criticized “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert over his lewd joke about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think it was a real reach to be funny and he dropped the ball,” Namath said on “The Fox News Specialists.”

“That’s not cool. I didn’t like it at all,” he added.

