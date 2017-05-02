Watch: Red Sox Fans Treat Orioles’ Adam Jones to Standing Ovation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was greeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a bag of peanuts being thrown his way and with racial slurs.

Tuesday was much different for Jones, as Red Sox fans in attendance greeted him during his first at-bat following the incident with a standing ovation after Red Sox star right fielder Mookie Betts called on fans to be above racism.

Fact: I'm Black too ✊🏽Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this. — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 2, 2017

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent