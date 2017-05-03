GOP Rep King: ‘Toss of the Coin’ As to Whether There’s HC Vote This Week, ‘Four to Six Votes Short of What They Need’

Republican @SteveKingIA : GOP health care plan remains 4-6 votes short, vote this week still far from certain https://t.co/6kETETGF3y

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative Steve King (R-IA) stated that it’s “a toss of the coin” as to whether there will be a vote on the GOP healthcare bill, and that “they’re holding four to six votes short of what they need to go to the floor.”

King began by saying that he’s still undecided on the bill.

He was then asked, “Do you think there will be a vote this week?”

King answered, “I’d say that’s a complete toss of the coin. I think they’re holding four to six votes short of what they need to go to the floor. And I don’t know how soft some of those votes that are sitting on the balance are, but that’s my prediction. It’s just simply a toss of the coin on whether they will or whether they won’t.”

