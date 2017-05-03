Hannity on Comey Testimony: ‘How Stupid Do They Think We Are?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity reacted to FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before a Senate Committee earlier in the day.

In his testimony, Comey offered details as to how some of Hillary Clinton’s missing emails ended up on Anthony Weiner’s computer, the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Comey told the Senate panel Abedin had sent them to Weiner’s computer, but was not doing so with the criminal intent.

Hannity expressed his skepticism over that explanation from Comey.

“Wait a minute – why is James Comey only revealing this information now and we are really supposed to believe that Huma Abedin has no idea that sending classified material to Anthony Weiner’s laptop isn’t a crime?” Hannity said. “Aren’t we supposed to protect that? Well, how stupid do they think we are? Now, he should, Comey, at a minimum done a full investigation of Abedin and of course, Hillary Clinton. Last night, President Trump tweeted this: ‘FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign.’”

“The president is actually 100 percent right — Clinton got a free pass and it so did Abedin and that creepy Anthony Weiner guy,” Hannity added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor