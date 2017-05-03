Maddow: Trump ‘Wants to Kill Us’ – ‘It’s a Dangerous Time for the First Amendment’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow stated that there’s a “tension” in the news media where it’s both “a dangerous time for the First Amendment” and the press is “oddly influential with” President Trump, “who wants to kill us.”

Maddow said, “There is a tension…because there’s never been a presidency, an administration that was this overtly hostile to the press. I mean, they’re talking about, like, revising the First Amendment. The chief of staff this weekend was saying that they’re looking at those libel laws. … And they put out their first campaign ad for 2020, which denounces the fake news.”

She continued, “But at the same time, there’s never been a president who is more addicted to the news about himself, and who’s more responsive to the news that he supposedly thinks is so worthless. So, it’s — it is a weird tension. I think it’s a dangerous time for the First Amendment and for the free press in this country. And at the same time, we’re oddly influential with the guy who wants to kill us.”

