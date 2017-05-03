Ryan: ‘We’re Getting Extremely Close’ to Having the Votes on Healthcare Bill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “the Hugh Hewitt Show,” House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) said that a vote on the GOP healthcare bill will be brought up “when we get the votes.” He added that “We’re getting extremely close.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked Ryan if the House would reach a consensus on the healthcare bill before it leaves for recess this week. Ryan answered, “I have a policy of not commenting on when we’re going to bring these votes up. We’re going to bring them up when we get the votes. We’re getting extremely close. We’re having very, very productive conversations with our members. The president’s having good conversations with our members. The vice president is. His whole staff is involved. And so, I feel very good about — on the progress we’re making, and we’ll the announcement when we make the announcement.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett