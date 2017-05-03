Watch: Colbert Addresses Trump Monologue

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert made a statement on his monologue about President Trump, during which he said he didn’t regret the “choice insults” he had for the president, but that he “would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.”

Colbert began by jokingly asking if he is still the host of the show and then jokingly celebrating when he found out he still is the host.

He continued, “Now, folks, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset with Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He — I believe he can take care of himself. I have jokes. He has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

Colbert added, “So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. Now, I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say, for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero, and I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else, but that.”

