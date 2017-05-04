Charles Barkley on Dealing with Racist Fans: ‘I Would Put an End to that’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TMZ Sports asked NBA legend Charles Barkley Wednesday to weigh in on Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones being the target of racism in Boston playing the Red Sox earlier this week.

“It should never happen,” Barkley said.“I’m disappointed in the fans who [were] around those people saying those things.”

“If I was in a crowd of people and they were mistreating anybody, I would stand up for the person who was being mistreated. I would never, let’s just say hypothetically if was with a group of black people, which I am black, if they were mistreating a white person, a Jewish person or a Hispanic person, I would put an end to that sh*t,” he continued.

