CNN’s Lemon: Obamacare’s ‘Not Collapsing Under Its Own Weight’ – Admin Is ‘Causing Uncertainty Among Insurers’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” anchor Don Lemon argued that it’s incorrect to say Obamacare is “imploding” on its own, and that such statements must be given in context of the lack of enforcement of the mandate, and the fact that “according to Republicans and Democrats, it’s the way that this administration is talking about Obamacare, it’s causing uncertainty among insurers.”

Lemon said, “Obamacare was not perfect. It could have been fixed, if there was bipartisan consensus, if they had gotten together. But to say that Obamacare is imploding is a talking point from the right. That is not correct. And if you’re going to say things like that, you have to give it in context and give the whole thing. One, is because they weren’t letting the mandate happen. They weren’t enforcing the mandate. And the other thing is that, according to Republicans and Democrats, it’s the way that this administration is talking about Obamacare, it’s causing uncertainty among insurers. So, it’s not imploding. It’s not like it’s just sitting there and imploding. There’s a force behind that.”

He added that Obamacare is “not collapsing under its own weight. That is a talking point.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett