CNN’s Tapper: Obamacare Was Sold In a Way That ‘Was, In Many Ways, Mendacious’

During CNN’s coverage of Thursday’s AHCA vote, anchor Jake Tapper stated that Obamacare was sold to the American people in a manner that “was, in many ways, mendacious.”

Tapper said, “[T]he way that this bill — the original bill, Obamacare, the American — the Affordable Health Care Act, the way that that was sold to the American people was, in many ways, mendacious. They were told, if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your plan, you can keep your plan. That’s not true. And it’s just empirically evident out there that, insurance companies are leaving Obamacare exchanges, leaving voters, consumers with fewer options, not greater options.”

