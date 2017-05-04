GOP Sen Kennedy: Comey ‘About as Popular as Cholera’

Republican @SenJohnKennedy : FBI Director James Comey "about as popular as cholera" on Capitol Hill these days https://t.co/qBS7KK307k

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) offered his thoughts on FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary a day earlier.

Kennedy noted that Comey was not popular on Capitol Hill, but that was something he respected.

“I appreciated Comey’s candor,” Kennedy said. “He was forthcoming. He wasn’t apologetic. Look, it’s no secret Comey doesn’t get invited to many parties on Capitol Hill. He’s about as popular as cholera. But I respect that about him. The impression that I get of Comey is that he’s going to do his job and he doesn’t much care about who gets mad at him.”

“I questioned him at length about Secretary Clinton’s email scandal or circumstances — whatever you want to call it,” he added. “He gave me straight-up answers. He answered the yes and no. I also pressed him pretty hard about Russia’s interference with the last round of elections.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor