Gowdy: Congress May Subpoena Susan Rice to Testify About Unmasking If Necessary

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” while discussing President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice’s decision to decline an invitation to testify before a Senate subcommittee on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said that could lead Congress to subpoena her.

Gowdy said, “There are other ways to invite people other than via a letter. There are things called subpoenas. You shouldn’t have to use it with a former national security adviser, but if you do, you do.”

Referencing Rice’s role in the unmasking of Trump transition officials he said Rice is “a very important witness.”

He added, “Members of Congress don’t pick the witnesses. Lawyers don’t pick witnesses. The facts pick the witnesses.And whether Ambassador Rice likes it or not, she’s a really important fact witness.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN