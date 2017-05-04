Krauthammer: ‘We’ll Be In a Single-Payer System’ In ‘Less Than Seven Years’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer predicted that “in less than seven years, we’ll be in a single-payer system.”

Krauthammer said, “I think historically speaking we’re at the midpoint. We had seven years of Obamacare, a change in expectations. And I would predict that in less than seven years, we’ll be in a single-payer system.”

He added that Obamacare “failed at every level.” Yet despite that, “I think Obamacare wins the day, because it changed expectations. Look at the terms of the debate. Republicans are not arguing the free market anymore. They have sort of accepted the fact that the electorate sees health care as not just any commodity. It’s not like purchasing a steak or a car. It’s something that people now have a sense the government ought to guarantee.”

