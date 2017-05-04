Matthews Thinks Trump Will Probably Face a Primary Challenge in 2018 Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday, MSNBC host Katy Tur seemed to confuse when the next presidential election will be held when she asked, “Is there any chance that Donald Trump will face a primary challenger in 2018 from the Republican side?”

Fellow host Chris Matthews answered, “Well probably, because he’s controversial, and there are people like George Will and his column today in the Washington Post, there’s a lot of true blue conservatives out there, and I mean that, true blue conservatives who don’t like him. And there are people in the party that see it as an opportunity to make hay. He’s going to have a tough re-election and a tough re-nomination fight. Who knows what’ll happen.”

