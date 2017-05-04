Planned Parenthood Prez Pleads With Voters to Stop AHCA

BREAKING: The House just passed the worst bill for women in a generation. The #AHCA blocks access to PP, takes coverage away from millions. pic.twitter.com/D5rJX4wCOS

Thursday, after the House of Representatives passed the revised version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards released a video on Twitter pleading with voters to call their senators to stop the bill.

Calling it the “worst bill for women and women’s health in a generation,” she said, “we have got to stop it in the Senate, but it’s going to take every single one of us. We have one job in this moment. Call you senators, and tell them that you oppose the American Health Care Act. This is the fight of our lives.”

