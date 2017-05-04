Robert Reich: ‘Absurd’ to Say Obamacare Was ‘A Burden to People’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” former Labor Secretary Robert Reich asked, “how can you possibly say that Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act actually was cruel or a burden to people? That’s absurd.”

During a discussion with economist Stephen Moore, Reich said, “Steve Moore, you said a moment ago that, actually, a lot of people are suffering a hardship under Obamacare, under the Affordable Care Act. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I mean, 20 million people, or 24 million, if you believe the Congressional Budget Office, would have lost their health insurance because of the former Republican plan. We don’t know how many millions are going to lose their health insurance now. Those subsidies, by the way, kept up with increases in premiums. Health insurance costs are going up all over the country, even for people who are not in Obamacare. That is a problem, but it’s a problem that is a generic problem right now. We’ve to get control of those health insurance costs. But how can you possibly say that Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, actually was cruel or a burden to people? That’s absurd.”

Reich later added that Obamacare has flaws, but that it can be fixed.

