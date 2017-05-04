Watch: Spicer Compares 2016 Election to Super Bowl LI

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked to comment on Hillary Clinton saying she would have won the election had it been held on October 27 instead of November 8.

Spicer likened her comments to the New England Patriots’ comeback victory after being down 28-3 late in Super Bowl LI.

“Well look, I’m a Patriots fan and I think if games ended in the third quarter, there would have been a different team here last week,” Spicer answered. “But you play a game four quarters and you play an election until election day, so with all due respect to her, that’s not how it works. You don’t get to pick the day the election is on.”

He added, “I think it’s somewhat sad that we’re still debating why the president won in the fashion that he did.”

