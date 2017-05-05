Charles Barkley: Illegal Immigrants Are ‘Getting a Bad Rap’ – ‘They Do a Lot of Work’ Black and White People ‘Don’t Want to’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While promoting “American Race,” his new television series dealing with race in America on Thursday’s edition of CBS’ “The Late Show,” NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said that he believes illegal immigrants are “getting a bad rap” in America.

“[W]e do talk about undocumented immigrants, who I think are getting a bad rap in this country. They’re here. They’re working their behind off. They do a lot of work the blacks and whites don’t want to do,” Barkley told host Stephen Colbert.

Barkley later added that the undocumented family he spoke with while filming the show sees a stronger stance on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump.

“I asked them…what’s the difference between President Trump and President Obama? And they said, ‘Well, there’s a big difference.’ Because under President Obama, they only got deported for felonies. With President Trump, they can even get deported for misdemeanors, so clearly that’s a huge difference,” he explained.

