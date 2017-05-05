Maher: GOP Told Jimmy Kimmel’s Baby, ‘Go Screw Yourself’ – ‘Look at All These White A**holes’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that, by passing the AHCA, Republicans “told Jimmy Kimmel’s baby, go screw yourself.”

Maher said, “[N]ever underestimate these bastards. We thought we had them a couple months ago, health care came up in the House, didn’t pass, oh, these f*ck ups. Nope, they did it. They did it the other day. They told Jimmy Kimmel’s baby, go screw yourself.”

He added, “They passed a thing that basically lets the states be the bad guys and deny coverage of people with pre-existing conditions. This is what got, by the way, the moderate Republicans on board, the moderate Republicans. These are people who are like, you know, I dabble in killing people. I wouldn’t call myself a murderer, but I –.”

Maher concluded, “And then, the nerve of them, after they did this, after they kicked 24 million people, or more, off health care, they threw a big party, in the Rose Garden to celebrate it. There they are. Look at them, high-fiving each other and congratulating him. Look at all these white a**holes. … Trump got carried away and grabbed a pussy, [House Speaker Representative] Paul Ryan (R-WI).”

