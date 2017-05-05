Skip to content

Matthews: GOP WH Ceremony Was Like North Korea, Where You Need the Right Facial Expression or You Get Executed

by Ian Hanchett5 May 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated that the Republicans’ White House ceremony after the passage of the AHCA was like North Korea “where you have to have the same expression for Kim Jong-un or else you get executed.”

Matthews said, “I was thinking, when I watched those forced smiles yesterday at the White House, this is what it’s like in Pyongyang, in North Korea, where you have to have the same expression for Kim Jong-un or else you get executed. They didn’t look truly spontaneously happy, but fixed grins and smirks all around.”

Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus responded, “Well, maybe like in North Korea, they were simply relieved to manage to be there, and not be hauled off in some way.”

