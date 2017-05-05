Molly Ball: Don’t Trust Pelosi’s Predictions About Dems Retaking the House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday, on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” the Atlantic’s Molly Ball reacted to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) prediction that the House’s passage of the revised version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) could help Democrats take back the majority in the House by saying Pelosi has a history of incorrect predictions on House control.

Ball said, “We also, I don’t think, should ever take Nancy Pelosi’s word for what’s going to happen in the House, because I recall she predicted Democrats were going to take back the House in 2012, in 2014, and in 2016, so she always makes that prediction.”

