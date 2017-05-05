WH Spox: The President is Focused on Getting Health Care Right, Not Fast

. @SHSanders45 on next steps for health care: "The president is focused on getting this right, not fast." https://t.co/TIjs4dYFck pic.twitter.com/UXtAhldQWW

At Friday's White House press briefing, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump is focused on getting health care "right, not getting it fast.

Sanders said, “[T]he President’s focused on getting it right, not getting it fast. I think we saw the mistake that the Democrats made by trying to force and rush this through. We’re taking the appropriate steps to make sure that the American people get the healthcare system they deserve, and that’s the President’s commitment, not an artificial timeline.”

