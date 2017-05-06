Fmr Clinton Spokesperson: ‘I Don’t Know How the Hell You Can Say Hillary Clinton Is Unpopular’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Karen Finney, former Spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, said she has no clue how someone could believe “Hillary Clinton is unpopular,” reasoning that Clinton received three million more votes than President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR JOSH BARRO: I think there are a couple of problems with Hillary Clinton’s reemergence. One is that she’s an unpopular figure. Really, the only reason that Donald Trump was able to win this election was that so many voters went into the voting booth disapproving of both candidates and voters who disapproved of both candidates broke overwhelmingly for Donald Trump. It’s good for Donald Trump when he can have Hillary Clinton out there as the counterfactual for himself.

FINNEY: I don’t know how the hell you can say Hillary Clinton is unpopular when she won 3 million more votes than Donald Trump.

BARRO: By reading the polls. She lost an election to Donald Trump.

FINNEY: And in the — which is a tragedy, and we messed up and she talked about that. But if — particularly if you look at the margins, they’re very slim, and a number of people either voted third party, or didn’t vote, or voted for Trump. And some of the people who voted for Trump … were more afraid of diversity than they were of their economic concerns.