Fordham Prof Greer: ‘This Is a White Supremacist Admin’ – Trump Wants Base to See Women and People of Color Not Involved

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Fordham University Associate Professor of Political Science Christina Greer stated that President Trump “wants his base supporters to see — this is a white supremacist administration, and he wants them to see this leadership. Women are not involved. People of color are not involved.”

Greer said, “I think the visual of the all older, white — predominantly white men [at the celebration of the AHCA passing the House] is deliberate. I mean, he’s done this with his executive orders. He wants his base supporters to see — this is a white supremacist administration, and he wants them to see this leadership. Women are not involved. People of color are not involved. And I think that this is a very clear — I mean, it’s a branding thing, and it’s him and sort of his ilk.”

