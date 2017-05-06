Fordham Prof Greer: ‘You Don’t Need Men to Have Patriarchy’ – White Women Have Upheld It for Generations

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Fordham University Associate Professor of Political Science Christina Greer argued, “you don’t need men to have patriarchy. So, white women are upholding patriarchy in very clear ways. They have for generations.”

After Greer referenced “what they’re [Republicans] doing to women, especially the women who voted for them –.” Host Ari Melber cut in, “I mean, you have tons of Republicans, legislators and Republican citizens, who would say there’s nothing white supremacist about what they want. they have values, and a lot of women are pro-life as we know. And to pick one example, and you respond, college-educated white women under 30 broke for Trump, not Hillary Clinton. What do you make of that? And do you think that these policy choices–right–will now change some of that?

Greer responded, “First of all, you don’t need men to have patriarchy. So, white women are upholding patriarchy in very clear ways. They have for generations.”

