Kellyanne Conway: Hillary’s Reemergence Shows Dems Have No Leader, They’re A ‘Collection of Ad Hoc Protesters’

Saturday, on the Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway weighed in on former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s recent reemergence, saying it shows the Democratic Party has “no game.”

“[P]eople are annoyed [Clinton] is back in the scene. I’m actually leaning into it a little bit these days. Because…it’s a stark reminder that the Democrats [have] no game,” Conway told host Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro then asked who the Democratic leader was, to which Conway replied, “Is it Tom Perez, who bears the title of DNC Chair? Is it [Senator] Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who’s out there with his supporters booing Tom Perez? Is it Hillary Clinton, who won’t go away and saying she’s going to start a political action committee, as if people want her to revisit the campaign?”

“The Democratic Party, as far as I can see, Jeanine, is just this collection of ad hoc protesters. … There’s no cohesive or coherent message. There’s no true leader,” she added.

