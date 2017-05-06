MSNBC’s Joan Walsh: Ivanka Trump ‘Applauds Cruelty’

Saturday, on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” MSNBC political analyst Joan Walsh accused White House adviser Ivanka Trump of applauding “cruelty” when her father, President Donald Trump, “was celebrating “taking health care away from women.”
“[Ivanka Trump] did stand and clap when her father was having a little party to celebrate taking health care away from women. And she has not pushed for parental leave, even in her capacity as a top White House adviser with security clearance,” Walsh told host Joy Reid. “[S]he really wants to have this appearance of being a force for good, and, yet, she’s accomplished nothing, and she applauds cruelty.”
