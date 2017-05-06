Watch: SNL Parodies Joe-Mika Romance

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The cold open of this week’s edition of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” parodied the relationship between MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who recently revealed they’re engaged.

In the skit, Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat, and Brzezinski, played by Kate McKinnon, argued with each other over the passage of the revised American Health Care Act (AHCA), but couldn’t help themselves and ended up passionately and intimately flirting with each other as the show’s guests watched in confusion. The flirtation and intimacy included talking about Brzezinski pushing Scarborough’s buttons, Brzezinski being naughty, Scarborough referring to Mika by pet names such as “Mikaboo,” and Brzezinski nibbling on Scarborough’s nose.

The duo then got a call from President Donald Trump’s fictional publicist “John Miller,” voiced by Alec Baldwin, who touted the new health care bill.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent