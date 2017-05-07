Art Laffer: ‘Paul Ryan’s Just About Perfect Right Now’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former President Ronald Reagan economic adviser Arthur Laffer weighed in on the Obamacare repeal’s passage Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

Laffer praised House Speaker Paul Ryan’s maturation, saying he is working with President Donald Trump “beautifully.”

“What you’re seeing happening is the very quick evolution of an administration,” Laffer told host John Catsimatidis. “What happened with Paul Ryan in getting that health care bill passed, shows you exactly how Paul Ryan has matured immensely as Speaker of the House and is working with Trump beautifully,” he continued. “Paul Ryan is just about perfect right now.”

