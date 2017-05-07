Feinstein: I’m Worried What 13 White Republican Men Will Do to Health Care

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said she is “very worried” what Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the working group of “13 white men” will do the heath care.”

Feinstein said, “This is just come over to the Senate. It has no score. It’s probably one of the biggest bills that the senate will ever consider. We don’t know its breadth and depth as analyzed professionally. We don’t know its cost as analyzed professionally. And there are a lot of major changes which are going to have a dramatic impact on the health care marketplace which is now one-fifth of the economy.”

She continued, “I don’t know what the leader McConnell has in mind. I don’t know what the 13 white men when you have five Republican women who are excluded from that, that these 13 men are supposed to sit down and put something together.”

She added, “I’m really very worried that in the rush to judgment we create a major health care problems for people and we lose a lot of jobs in so doing and we create a whole atmosphere of unpredictability.”

