Gingrich: ‘Hollywood Is So Enraged at Donald Trump That They Can’t Be Funny’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” while discussing both Stephen Colbert‘s and Jimmy Kimmel’s political monologues, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called Hollywood “enraged” and added “that they can’t be funny” because of it.

Gingrich said, “The second one is part of the left’s whole mythology. If you show up at a hospital with a brand new baby and the brand new baby has a heart problem, the doctors at the hospital do everything they can to save the baby. They don’t say we will take care of the baby after you write a check, they try to save the baby’s life. That’s true across the board in this country. That is just part of the mythology of the left. The problem you have with humor in America today is that Hollywood is so enraged at Donald Trump that they can’t be funny. All they’ve got is pure anger. And that’s what’s coming out in this stuff. They think it must be funny because they’re called comedians, so they exhibit their anger, as almost a pathology, on late-night television, and you are supposed to laugh because after all, they are comedians. They ain’t funny ’cause they’re too angry to be funny.”

