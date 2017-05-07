GOP Sen Collins: It’s a ‘Mistake to Defund Planned Parenthood’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing the American Health Care Act, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said it would be “a mistake” to defund Planned Parenthood.

Collins said, “That is an important issue to me because I don’t think that low-income women should be denied their choice of health care providers, for family planning, cancer screenings, for well, women care. It’s not the only issue in this huge bill. But I certainly think it’s not fair and it is a mistake to defund Planned Parenthood. It’s one of many issues.”

