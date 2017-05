. @SenatorCollins says Senate "starting from scratch" on health care bill: "We will come up with a whole new, fresh approach." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/rue51Y7f3v

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said the Senate is going to start over with health care.

Collins said, “The House bill is not going to come before us. The Senate is starting from scratch. We’re going to draft our own bill and I’m convinced that we’re going to take the time to do it right.”

