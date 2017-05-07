Mulvaney: A ‘Good’ Government Shutdown Would ‘Drain the Swamp’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump’s tweet about a good government shutdown means he was willing “to think outside the box and do things differently” in order to “drain-the-swamp.”

Mulvaney said, “I think the president is frustrated that the process in Washington is broken. What we just did this week was fine and passable but not ideal. The appropriations, the spending process, Congress using the power of the purse has been broken here in Washington for more than 10 years. And I think a good shutdown would be one that could help fix that. It’s part of that overall drain-the-swamp mentality about Washington, D.C.. This president is willing to think outside the box and do things differently around here in order to change Washington. And if that comes to a shutdown in September, so be it.”

