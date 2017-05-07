Priebus: Spending Bill a ‘Colossal Failure’ for Democrats

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus declared congressional Democrats had a “colossal failure” in the spending bill.

In referring to the Democrats losing the Obama-era requirement that defense spending match non-defense programs, Priebus said, “That’s one of the biggest colossal failures of the Democratic party that no one is talking about.”

He added, “They lost on military spending. We got one of the biggest increases in military spending in the history of these increases,” he said. “Number two, for the first time in six years our military is going to get a raise. We got a billion and a half dollars we can do work on on the border, including 20 foot border walls that are going to up where fencing existing today. We are going to be able to buy the property we need to continue the wall moving forward”

