Farage: Le Pen Will Win French Presidency in 2022

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former UKIP leader and Fox News contributor Nigel Farage predicted Marine Le Pen will win that France’s next presidential election set for 2022.

According to Farage, the Front National brand needs to be reformed. Once that happens, changes in demographics could propel Le Pen to the French presidency.

“[W]hat that says is that Marine Le Pen, with the Front National brand, was not able to bring together people from the left of right of politics under her banner,” he said. “And I think what will happen here is — and I hope because I spoke to her campaign team last night. I’ve been talking to her for the last five years. The Front National needs to get rid of the baggage of the past., te shadow of her father. When she does that, she will be in a stronger position. And secondly, fascinatingly, 80 percent of the over 65s voted for Macron. So, generationally it’s the older people that are sticking to the old European model and the younger people that are rejecting it. I would say this to you. She got 35 percent this time. In 2022, I believe she will win.”

