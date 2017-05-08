Matthews: Trump Could Be Frustrated With Yates Because ‘He Can’t Stand the Fact That He’s Losing to a Girl’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated that it could be former acting AG Sally Yates looking good “that’s driving the man in the White House up a wall.” Matthews also referenced a tweet by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) from the election about Trump being unable to “handle the fact that he’s losing to a girl.”

Matthews said, “Donald Trump found himself against a prosecutor who should scare the daylights out of him. I’m talking about sally yates, the former acting Attorney General, who dared to blow the whistle twice in his face. First, she informed Trump’s White House lawyer that the director of national security might be up to his neck with the Russians. The second strike was calling out his notorious Muslim ban as a violation of the First Amendment, which bans the government of recognizing an official religion. And both those charges by yates against Trump make him look bad and make her look very good. It could be the last part, making Sally Yates look good, that’s driving the man in the White House up a wall. Remember how, as Senator Elizabeth Warren once wonderfully put it, he can’t stand the fact that he’s losing to a girl.”

