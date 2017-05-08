McConnell: Senate Action on Healthcare ‘Will Not Be Quick, or Simple, or Easy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on the Senate floor, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the Senate’s work on the healthcare reform bill “will not be quick, or simple, or easy.”

McConnell said, “We can continue with the status quo under Obamacare, and we know what that looks like. It means even higher premiums, even fewer choices, even more insurance companies pulling out, even more uncertainty and even more chaos. To those who have suffered enough already, my message is this, we hear you, and Congress is acting. I commend the House and the administration for making this important advance last week. Now the Senate will do its work. The administration will also continue doing its part to deliver relief and stabilize the health markets as best it can. The process will not be quick, or simple, or easy. But it must be done. It is the least both parties owe to countless Americans who suffer under Obamacare and will continue to suffer if we do not act.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN